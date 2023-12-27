BioWorld - Wednesday, December 27, 2023
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

A belated gift: Cytokinetics surges on positive phase III data in cardiomyopathy

Dec. 27, 2023
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Cytokinetics Inc. received a slightly last minute Christmas gift in the form of positive top-line data from the pivotal phase III study of aficamten in treating symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
BioWorld Clinical Cardiovascular