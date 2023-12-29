BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, December 29, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribers
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» US Department of Health and Human Services patents new LATS inhibitors
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Cancer
US Department of Health and Human Services patents new LATS inhibitors
Dec. 29, 2023
No Comments
A U.S. patent describes new serine/threonine-protein kinase LATS1, LATS2 and/or RAC serine/threonine-protein kinase inhibitors.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Patents