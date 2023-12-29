BioWorld - Friday, December 29, 2023
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

US Department of Health and Human Services patents new LATS inhibitors

Dec. 29, 2023
No Comments
A U.S. patent describes new serine/threonine-protein kinase LATS1, LATS2 and/or RAC serine/threonine-protein kinase inhibitors.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents