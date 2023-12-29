BioWorld - Friday, December 29, 2023
Endocrine/Metabolic

Biocells Biotech describes AQP4 inhibitors

Dec. 29, 2023
Biocells (Beijing) Biotech Co. Ltd. has patented isoquinolinone derivatives acting aquaporin-4 (AQP4) inhibitors and thus reported to be useful for the treatment of hypervolemia (fluid overload) and cerebral ischemia.
