Biopharma clinical updates November 2023

BioWorld reports on 3,000+ clinical trial updates through November

Clinical trial updates saw a 5.82% increase for the period of January to November 2023 compared to the same period last year. In November, BioWorld reported on 354 phase I-III trial updates. Although marking a decline from the 416 reported in October, the number of updates still surpasses the previous three months.