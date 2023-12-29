BioWorld - Friday, December 29, 2023
Leqembi a taste of things to come in Alzheimer's

Dec. 28, 2023
By Mari Serebrov and Anette Breindl
No Comments
In July, Leqembi (lecanemab, Biogen Inc./Eisai Co. Ltd.) became the first amyloid-targeting drug to win traditional approval from the U.S. FDA, after getting accelerated approval in January based on the surrogate endpoint of plaque removal.
BioWorld Drugs Neurology/psychiatric Japan Medicare