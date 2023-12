Obesity/overweight opportunities drive R&D and funding

If there is one therapeutic area for which numerous biopharma companies and investors have shown increasing amounts of interest in 2023, it is obesity through follow-on glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, as well as combination and solo efforts with other potential mechanisms. Analysts have suggested the obesity market (which includes overweight individuals) could grow to more than $50 billion by 2030. At least.