The digital ink is barely dry from Jan. 3’s $1 billion ADC deal with Medilink Therapeutics Co. Ltd. and Roche Holding AG is back into the billion-dollar collaboration fray, this time with privately held Moma Therapeutics Inc. The Cambridge, Mass.-based company gets $66 million in cash up front and could bring in discovery, development and commercialization milestone payments of more than $2 billion, plus tiered royalties. In return, Roche gets to use Moma’s platform to identify drug targets that allow for cancer cell growth and survival. Moma is to handle the targets through development candidate confirmation while Roche steers IND-enabling activities, clinical development and commercialization.

In situ CAR Ts the focus of Umoja, Abbvie deal worth up to $1.44B

Umoja Biopharma Inc. and Abbvie Inc. signed two agreements to develop multiple in situ generated CAR T-cell therapy candidates in oncology using Umoja's Vivovec platform. The first pact provides Abbvie an exclusive option to license Umoja's CD19-directed candidates including UB-VV111, Umoja's lead clinical program for hematologic malignancies, which has reached the IND-enabling phase. Under the terms of the second agreement, Abbvie and Umoja will develop up to four more in situ generated CAR T-cell therapy prospects for discovery targets selected by Abbvie. The total worth of the two deals could reach $1.44 billion.

Boehringer strikes deals with Ribo, 3T Biosciences in NASH/MASH and immuno-oncology with combined $2.5B value

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH’s start to the new year includes two fresh deals across two continents. BI struck one deal with Kunshan, China-based Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co. Ltd. and its Mölndal, Sweden-based subsidiary, Ribocure Pharmaceuticals AB, to develop small interfering RNA (siRNA) treatments for nonalcoholic or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (NASH/MASH). It struck a second deal with San Francisco-based 3T Biosciences Inc. to develop cancer immunotherapies that builds on an earlier collaboration formed last year. Combined, the two deals are worth more than $2.5 billion.

Bridgene nabs Galapagos in a $700M multitarget oncology discovery deal

Following up on a 2021 partnership with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bridgene Biosciences Inc. has signed up a second international drug company, Galapagos NV, to use its chemoproteomic platform, IMTAC (Isobaric Mass Tagged Affinity Characterization), to discover small-molecule drug candidates. The multitarget collaboration will focus on oncology targets of interest to Galapagos. Bridgene will receive up to $27 million in up-front and preclinical research milestone payments and is eligible for more than $700 million in clinical and commercial milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on net sales of drugs discovered under the partnership.

‘Exceptional’ data for schizophrenia drug Evenamide boost Newron shares

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA has reported what it claims are “exceptional” results in the 12-month analysis of a phase II open-label trial of evenamide in treatment-resistant schizophrenia. The glutamate modulator produced benefits “of a kind that have never been reported before,” the company said. More than 70% of patients had a clinically important reduction in disease severity, and among these responders there was a gradual improvement over the course of the year. A review of the clinical efficacy data indicated that at the end of the trial, 56% of patients no longer met the severity criteria applied when they were recruited to the study. In addition, 25% were considered to be in remission, meaning their symptoms were below the threshold at which a diagnosis of schizophrenia would be made.

Old-fashioned screening approach yields new antibiotic class

Researchers have identified a new class of antibiotics that works by blocking the transportation of lipopolysaccharide to the outer membrane of the gram-negative bacterium Acinetobacter baumannii.

Next-generation genome editing tools surpass CRISPR milestone

Modifying a patient’s DNA is no longer just for science fiction novels. The CRISPR gene editing technique developed by Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier only took 10 years to reach the market as Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel/exa-cel, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.), treating congenital pathologies such as β-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

Novo Nordisk joins Flagship’s Omega, Cellarity, in obesity, MASH, deals

A deal crafted in May 2022 between Novo Nordisk A/S and Flagship Pioneering has culminated into two separate research collaborations that are worth up to $532 million each in up-front and milestone payments for Omega Therapeutics Inc. and Cellarity Inc. Both Cambridge, Mass.-based Omega and Somerville, Mass.-based Cellarity are Flagship bioplatform firms founded in 2017. The partnership between Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based Novo Nordisk and Omega is aimed at developing an epigenomic controller to help enhance metabolic activity and assist in the treatment of obesity. The one with Cellarity seeks to uncover the biological drivers of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) in order to develop a small molecule targeting the disease. The collaborations represent the first two signed under Flagship’s 2022 deal with Novo Nordisk.

Handling of scientific dissent at US FDA in the spotlight

An FDA culture that discourages scientific disagreement with U.S. administration policies may be a perennial problem regardless of the party in power. That’s one of the between-the-lines takeaways from a letter the Republican leadership of the House Energy and Commerce Committee sent to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf yesterday. Announcing an investigation into how the agency handles internal scientific disputes, the letter demands relevant documents dating back to Jan. 1, 2018, covering both the Trump and Biden administrations. Besides noting the resignation of two FDA officials over the agency’s hurried approval of the first COVID-19 boosters in 2021 after the Biden administration had announced the rollout of the shots, the letter referenced the handling of scientific disagreements over medical devices under the Obama administration.

US FDA looks to streamline its guidance practices

Are there other guidances the U.S. FDA should release as final without going through the draft and public comment process first? That’s one of the questions the FDA wants stakeholders to comment on as it updates its best practices for guidance. Currently, agency rules allow for issuance of Level 1 guidance for immediate implementation only when the FDA determines prior public participation is not feasible or appropriate. Generally, the agency has used that exemption for public health reasons, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic; in compliance with law, executive order or court order; or as a less burdensome policy than existing guidance.

As industry gears up for the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference to kick off 2024, take a moment to review the successes and challenges that defined 2023. It was a year when biopharma faced a tough capital market, as it settled into the new post-pandemic normal, and a year when drug pricing debates went global. But the industry continued to innovate, as always, celebrating advances in gene editing and introducing the world’s first two RSV vaccines. And for companies working on GLP-1 drugs or antibody-drug conjugates, 2023 was a very, very good year.

