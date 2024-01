Orchestra bioelectronics tune hypertension in pacemaker patients

Orchestra Biomed Holdings Inc. randomized the first patient in the BACKBEAT pivotal study investigating the use of its atrioventricular interval modulation (AVIM) therapy as a treatment for patients with uncontrolled hypertension implanted with a Medtronic plc pacemaker. AVIM therapy is an investigational patented bioelectronic therapy designed to immediately and durably reduce blood pressure.