Insulet’s Omnipod leads 2024 device recalls

Industry may still be less than fond of the failure of the term “recall” to distinguish between corrections and market withdrawals, but the class I recall of the Insulet Omnipod 5 app for Android smartphones is a correction of some importance. This recall, one of the first to be announced by the FDA in 2024, addresses a software problem that could lead to overdose of insulin, a potentially lethal problem for which the company has already provided a fix.