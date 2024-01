Ultromics partners with Pfizer on cardiac amyloidosis detection

Ultromics Ltd. joined forces with Pfizer Inc. to expedite U.S. FDA clearance of its artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced platform to aid early diagnosis of cardiac amyloidosis, also known as stiff heart syndrome. The company received FDA breakthrough device designation last year for Echogo Amyloidosis, which uses deep AI to analyze echocardiograms and detect the presence of cardiac amyloidosis, a serious condition often missed during standard heart assessments.