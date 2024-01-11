FTC delivers a privacy shot across the bow of MaaS providers

Privacy laws and enforcement in the U.S. are seemingly growing by the week on both the state and federal levels, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) serving as one of the players in the federal enforcement game. The FTC has released a statement warning developers of data that are working as model-as-a-service companies to be wary of any illicit uses of data acquired to assist in development of artificial intelligence algorithms, a warning that these developers and their customers would do well to heed.