Medicare rates limit use of IVUS in peripheral artery disease

Jan. 11, 2024
By Mark McCarty
Intravascular ultrasound is the preferred imaging modality for a number of procedures conducted on the circulatory system, including some procedures performed in the peripheral vasculature, but adoption is seen in some quarters as sub-optimal. A trio of medical journals have published a consensus statement pressing the case for more widespread utilization of IVUS for peripheral artery disease, but one of the sources of drag is poor Medicare reimbursement, a problem that might only be resolved in a piecemeal fashion.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Cardiovascular Imaging CMS