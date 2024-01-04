BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Infection
University of Alberta presents new 3CLpro inhibitors for viral infections
Jan. 4, 2024
University of Alberta has divulged 3C-like proteinase (3CLpro; Mpro; nsp5) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 virus) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of viral infections.
