Moma joins new Roche collaborators with a $2B+ deal

The digital ink is barely dry from Jan. 3’s $1 billion ADC deal with Medilink Therapeutics Co. Ltd. and another $1 billion agreement, this one with Remix Therapeutics Inc., but Roche Holding AG is writing another big check. The newest addition to its billion-dollar collaboration spree is with privately held Moma Therapeutics Inc.