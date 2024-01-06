BioWorld - Saturday, January 6, 2024
Cancer

Gradalis' GRAD-1405 reduces KRAS mutant proteins and controls tumor cell growth

Jan. 5, 2024
Gradalis Inc. has announced that GRAD-1405 has demonstrated robust, dose-related tumor growth control and an impact on three key KRAS mutations.
