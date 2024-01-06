Biopharma financings December 2023

Biopharma financings end 2023 up from last year, with $70.97B raised

The biopharma industry concluded 2023 on a positive note regarding financings, with an increase of 17% in value over last year. A total of $70.97 billion was raised from financings in 2023, up from $60.81 billion raised in 2022. Value is down, however, from $118.29 billion in 2021 and $134.53 billion in 2020, but is higher than all previous years tracked by BioWorld from 2011-2019. In December, $4.18 billion was raised through 928 transactions in December, down 27% from the $5.74 billion tracked by BioWorld in November.