Rhythm to acquire LG Chem’s rare genetic obesity drug for $305M

Jan. 5, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is picking up LG Chem Ltd.’s oral small-molecule drug, LB-54640, for potentially $305 million, effectively growing its MC4R pipeline that houses U.S. FDA-approved Imcivree (setmelanotide) for genetic obesity disorders.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Obesity Asia-Pacific