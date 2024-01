Applied Therapeutics falls on phase III miss in diabetic cardiomyopathy

Shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) dropped 36% Jan. 5 on news that its oral aldose reductase inhibitor, AT-001 (caficrestat), failed to reach statistical significance in a phase III study in patients with diabetic cardiomyopathy. The New York-based firm, however, pointed to positive trends in the Arise-HF study that could offer a path forward, albeit via a partner.