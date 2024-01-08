BioWorld - Monday, January 8, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Transcription factors Ikaros and Aiolos drive immune response

Jan. 8, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Researchers at Monash University in Melbourne have discovered that transcription factors Ikaros and Aiolos work by binding to AP-1 transcriptional complexes and driving their transcription, which regulates thousands of genes in the human body.
BioWorld Science Cancer Immune Immuno-oncology