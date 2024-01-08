BioWorld - Monday, January 8, 2024
Endocrine/Metabolic

Fractyl nominates candidate for type 2 diabetes

Jan. 8, 2024
Fractyl Health Inc. has nominated RJVA-001 as the first clinical type 2 diabetes candidate from its Rejuva gene therapy platform, which is designed to deliver locally administered genetic medicines to the pancreas.
BioWorld Science Gene therapy Diabetes Endocrine/metabolic