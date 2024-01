Ocular

Kriya unveils new gene therapy KRIYA-586 for thyroid eye disease

Kriya Therapeutics Inc. has announced its gene therapy program for thyroid eye disease (TED), KRIYA-586. It is designed to be a one-time, adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy that drives durable expression of a monoclonal antibody blocking the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R).