Neurology/Psychiatric

Apertura Gene Therapy describes TfR1 capsids for neurological gene therapy delivery

Jan. 8, 2024
Apertura Gene Therapy LLC has unveiled its proprietary engineered adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids that bind to the human transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) for neurological gene therapy delivery.
