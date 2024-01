Immuno-oncology

Sana’s hypoimmune CD22-directed allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy gains IND clearance

Sana Biotechnology Inc. has obtained FDA clearance of its IND application to conduct a study of SC-262 in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, initially in patients who have received prior CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T therapy.