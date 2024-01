Neurology/Psychiatric

Alzheimer’s subtypes are step toward precision neurology

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) can be divided into five distinct subtypes based on protein expression levels measured in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). The subtypes were associated with different genetic risk factors and are likely to benefit from different treatment approaches. Many clinicians, drug developers and the general public still “think of Alzheimer’s as a single disease entity, and that suggests that every patient needs to have the same medication,” Betty Tijms told BioWorld.