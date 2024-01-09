BioWorld - Tuesday, January 9, 2024
See today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Medilink nets second $1B deal, out-licenses ADC to Roche

Jan. 9, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Three months out from its first $1 billion deal with Biontech SE for an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), Suzhou, China-based Medilink Therapeutics Co. Ltd. clinched another potential $1 billion ADC deal, but this time with Roche Holding AG.
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A License Antibody-drug conjugate Asia-Pacific China