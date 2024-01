Innovent’s mazdutide meets endpoints in phase III obesity trial

Innovent Biologics Inc. said its glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor and glucagon receptor dual agonist, mazdutide, met the primary endpoints and all key secondary endpoints in its first phase III trial in Chinese adults who were overweight or obese. The company plans to submit the first mazdutide NDA for weight management to China's NMPA shortly.