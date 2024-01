US FDA issues complete response for Astellas’ zolbetuximab BLA

The U.S. FDA issued Astellas Pharma Inc. a complete response letter for its BLA for zolbetuximab, citing unresolved deficiencies following its pre-license inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility for claudin 18.2-targeting drug, which was recently listed in the 2024 edition of Clarivate’s Drugs to Watch.