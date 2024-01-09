BioWorld - Tuesday, January 9, 2024
See today's BioWorldSee today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Praxis rallies on $279M China deal for tremor drug, pipeline updates

Jan. 9, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Boston-based Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s shares rose nearly 25% on Jan. 8 after it announced a pipeline update and licensing deal for its tremor drug, ulixacaltamide (PRAX-944), with Shanghai’s Tenacia Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Clinical Deals and M&A Neurology/psychiatric Asia-Pacific China