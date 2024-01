CG Bio gains FDA breakthrough designation for spine implant device

The U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation to CG Bio Co. Ltd.’s spine implantation device, Novosis putty, making it the first bone substitute material developed in South Korea to gain the agency’s priority support. Novosis putty, successor to CG Bio’s first generation Novosis Ortho, combines a bone-forming protein called recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein 2 (rhBMP-2; Nebotermin) with ceramic scaffolds to accelerate bone growth.