The year of gene therapy? FDA’s Marks calls for solutions to regulatory, manufacturing challenges

The U.S. FDA is promising to make 2024 a “breakout” 12 months for gene therapies, with a number of initiatives to promote clinical development, approvals and uptake. “This is a great year to focus on gene therapy,” said Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA. “I just want to focus on moving ahead gene therapy,” he told attendees of the J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 8.