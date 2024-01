Biotech Showcase 2024

Cure thing: Cell and gene therapies innovate but cures aren’t always the goal

Cell and gene therapy companies continue moving away from traditional treatment modalities into a future that’s often unclear. A panel of CEOs said at the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco that, instead of aiming for developing silver bullet therapies that knock out indications in a single blow, they tend to only be able to take incremental steps in development.