BioWorld - Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Japan Tobacco divulges new phospholipase D1 and D2 inhibitors

Jan. 10, 2024
No Comments
Japan Tobacco Inc. has synthesized phospholipase D1 (PLD1) and PLD2 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and thrombosis.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents