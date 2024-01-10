BioWorld - Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Infection

Trawsfynydd Therapeutics describes new 3CLpro inhibitors for SARS-CoV-2 infection

Jan. 10, 2024
Trawsfynydd Therapeutics Inc. has identified 3C-like proteinase (3CLpro; Mpro; nsp5) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19).
