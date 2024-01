Endocrine/Metabolic

Myrobalan Therapeutics presents new CSF-1R inhibitors

Researchers at Myrobalan Therapeutics Inc. and Myrobalan Therapeutics Nanjing Co. Ltd. have divulged macrophage colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF-1R; CD115; c-Fms) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, neurodegeneration, obesity, metabolic diseases, and inflammatory disorders.