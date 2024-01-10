BioWorld - Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Genetic/Congenital

MS? Blame great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandma

Jan. 10, 2024
By Mar de Miguel
Current risk genes for some diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) may have emerged in the past as protection against infection by different pathogens. A group of researchers led by scientists from the University of Copenhagen has analyzed the ancient DNA of European populations and has revealed how MS, Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and diabetes arose as populations migrated. This evolution would explain the modern genetic diversity and the incidences of these pathologies observed today in the old continent.
