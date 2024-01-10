BioWorld - Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Neurology/Psychiatric

Fermion’s FZ-008-145 for pain relief cleared to enter clinic in China

Jan. 10, 2024
No Comments
Guangzhou Fermion Technology Co. Ltd. has announced IND clearance by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for FZ-008-145 to treat pain.
