BioWorld - Wednesday, January 10, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

In California: R&D delay grounds for negligence claims

Jan. 10, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
California’s First District Court of Appeal opened an avenue, in that state at least, for lawsuits against drug and device companies based on their pipeline development priorities.
BioWorld Regulatory U.S.