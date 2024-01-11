BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, January 11, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribers
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» SPHK1 inhibitor PF-543 blocks liver cancer progression
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Cancer
SPHK1 inhibitor PF-543 blocks liver cancer progression
Jan. 11, 2024
No Comments
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is characterized by a high rate of neovascularization, giving tumoral cells access to nutrients and contributing to disease progression and metastasis.
BioWorld Science
Cancer