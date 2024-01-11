BioWorld - Thursday, January 11, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

SPHK1 inhibitor PF-543 blocks liver cancer progression

Jan. 11, 2024
No Comments
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is characterized by a high rate of neovascularization, giving tumoral cells access to nutrients and contributing to disease progression and metastasis.
BioWorld Science Cancer