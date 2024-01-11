BioWorld - Thursday, January 11, 2024
Neurology/Psychiatric

Neuron23 describes new TYK2 inhibitors for neurological disorders

Jan. 11, 2024
Neuron23 Inc. has identified non-receptor tyrosine-protein kinase TYK2 (JH2 domain) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of neurological disorders.
