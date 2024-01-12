BioWorld - Friday, January 12, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

OSP-rT2544 is glycoconjugate vaccine candidate against salmonella infection

Jan. 12, 2024
No Comments
Researchers from Indian Council of Medical Research and affiliated organizations presented the discovery and preclinical evaluation of OSP-rT2544, being developed for the treatment of salmonella.
BioWorld Science Infection