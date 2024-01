Immuno-oncology

Radiance granted option for Biocytogen HER2/TROP2 ADC

Biocytocgen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co. Ltd. has entered into an exclusive option and license agreement with Radiance Biopharma Inc. granting Radiance an option to license from Biocytogen a first-in-class fully human anti-HER2/TROP2 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (BsADC).