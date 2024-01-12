BioWorld - Friday, January 12, 2024
Breaking News: Topic alerts now available for all BioWorld subscribersSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Euregen Biopharma patents new SOS1/KRAS G12C interaction inhibitors for cancer

Jan. 12, 2024
No Comments
Euregen Biopharma Co. Ltd. has disclosed son of sevenless homolog 1 (SOS1)/GTPase KRAS (G12C mutant) interaction inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents