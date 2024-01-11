BioWorld - Thursday, January 11, 2024
China’s NMPA accepts Hutchmed’s sovleplenib NDA for primary immune thrombocytopenia

Jan. 11, 2024
By Tamra Sami
China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted for review Hutchmed’s NDA for sovleplenib (HMPL-523) for treatment of primary immune thrombocytopenia.
