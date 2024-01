Innovation in hard times: Learning to endure for better days

Tough times can create great companies if they can navigate the turbulence, a panel of biopharma executives and academics told attendees at the Wuxi Global Forum 2024. Companies must learn how to endure bad periods and thrive during the good times, said Mathai Mammen, CEO of Fogpharma Inc., because those disparate financial and scientific cycles will never go away. Right now, the money part is tough, but the science is thriving