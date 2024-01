New boss in FOS? Xenon featured at JPM; Biohaven also in play

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. took to the stage this week at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to talk up its pipeline, including the phase III program testing XEN-1101 in focal-onset seizures (FOS), due to complete enrollment in the second half of this year. It’s an indication where such other players as Biohaven Ltd. are busy, too. Several million adults are afflicted with FOS in the U.S., with close to a half-million pediatric patients.