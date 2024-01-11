BioWorld - Thursday, January 11, 2024
Mhealthcare bed predicts cognitive and developmental disorders

Jan. 11, 2024
By Simon Kerton
The first patenting from Mhealthcare Inc. describes a patient examination table or bed equipped with a variety of sensors, data from which may be analyzed with trained machine learning models to facilitate risk assessment and diagnosis of non-neurotypical developmental conditions such as autism in infants and young children by predicting cognitive, behavioral, social and developmental outcomes as early as the first three months of life. It is also claimed that the table may be used to diagnose epilepsy and Alzheimer’s disease.
BioWorld MedTech Artificial intelligence Neurology/psychiatric Patents