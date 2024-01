Newco news: Actimed continues raising funds to progress improved cancer cachexia asset

With a sizeable series B financing well underway, Actimed Therapeutics Ltd. is preparing to advance its compound, S-pindolol benzoate (ACM-001), into a phase IIb/III trial to treat cachexia secondary to colorectal cancer, having also recently completed a £4.75 million (US$5 million) series A extension round.