GLP-1 not all loss, sweet side emerges for med tech

Investors bailed on many med-tech companies last year, fearing that the frenzy surrounding GLP-1 agonists would tank companies in the weight-loss, diabetes and orthopedics segments. Their concerns now appear overblown in many instances, with some of the most directly affected businesses reporting a “rising tide” associated with an increased focus on obesity treatment that has lifted their boats rather than sinking them.