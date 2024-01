Fresenius recalls Ivenix pumps due to mechanical problems

The U.S. FDA has announced a class I recall of Iveninx large-volume infusion pumps made by Fresenius Kabi USA of Lake Zurich, Ill., due to a mechanical issue with fluid valve pins that could cause the pumps to shut down. Fresenius is rolling out a remediation plan for more than 900 pumps affected by the recall, which to date has been associated with no reports of injury or death.