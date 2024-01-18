US oncology doc groups team up to improve radiation payment rates

U.S. physicians who provide radiation services for cancer patients have a long-running feud with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services over a series of payment rate cuts for their services, but these medical societies are now teaming up to address the issue. These medical societies are making the case that payment reform is not only critical for the future of radiation oncology but are also optimistic that congressional interest in the dilemma has quickened sufficiently to suggest that a congressional response may be on tap in 2024.